“We always get these chances to partner with the community and show that we are more than just a car company,” said Shira Haaz, Corporate Responsibility Manager for Subaru of America. Subaru of America and the Philadelphia Union have come together to create a fun environment for the children of Camden, NJ to hone their soccer skills, learn some core team-building and life values, and how to incorporate healthy and nutritional routines into their daily schedules, as part of the annual philanthropic partnership, “The Subaru Love Promise.”

The Subaru Love Promise is a program held over a 12 week season in an outdoor mini pitch soccer field. “When we first met Subaru and partnered with them back in 2020 we developed a shared goal and vision to become a symbol of commitment for the local community, especially that of Camden and Chester. We’ve been able to provide a safe space for the local youth in this community to come together and to grow, and really help to grow the love of soccer” Michelle Rosar, Senior Director of Partnership Marketing for the Philadelphia Union explained. The companies have continued to provide for the communities each year by allowing the clinic to be a space for children to connect with other peers, build relationships, and take inspiration from some of the mentor counselors in the program. Subaru has made it their goal to give back to the children of these communities in every way possible, and has followed through by donating over $10,000 over the past two years as well as donating soccer gear to local soccer programs in the region to encourage more children in the community to get involved.