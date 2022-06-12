State Street Event Company is an event planning company owned by Melissa Michalczyk. Melissa has a passion for event planning and with a little background information, she will plan the event of your dreams while also staying budget savvy

“I love what I do. I love event planning, I love decorating” Melissa tells us. Her goal is to bring her client’s vision to life with minimal stress. After an initial consultation, Melissa gets straight to work planning the event of their dreams. Often guided by Pinterest boards, Melissa handles everything from vendors to decorations, all while respecting the integrity of the client’s personal preference and style.

Melissa’s newest addition to her company is an event space in the heart of Palmyra, NJ appropriately named The Palmyra. When guests enter the parking lot of The Palmyra, they are greeted by a beautiful trolley car which has been newly renovated into a bridal suite. “Its just a really cool, unique space [and its] completely redone. You can go in there and get ready before your ceremony. Its comfortable and its different” Melissa explains.

Located just outside of the trolley is the garden area complete with a gazebo perfect for ceremonies and pictures. Once guests enter the venue they will find a chic lounge area adorned with comfy chairs, couches, and neon signs to create an eclectic, modern atmosphere. Next is the cocktail area where guests will find a 20 foot bar and a buffet table to hold food from their favorite restaurant or caterer. Last, but not least, is the ballroom at The Palmyra where guests can dance the night away while they enjoy their perfect event.

“We’ll make it happen, just tell us what you need and we got you” Melissa says.

If you’d like to learn more about State Street Events and The Palmyra visit their website and let Melissa plan the event of your dreams!