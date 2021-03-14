The Spread Smiles Movement was initially created as a school project, but turned into so much more! Aidan and Josh are seniors at Upper Dublin High School, and they sell “smiling” merchandise to raise money for charitable causes, currently Operation Smile!

The movement started as an initiative to raise $5,000 to get Aidan Nadell’s name on a new playground built at the local preschool that he worked at. It quickly snowballed into a much bigger organization when Aidan and his family raised the money needed in 3 months rather than the year that they anticipated. Joshua Ciliberti saw the full potential behind his friend’s idea and joined the movement as the Executive Producer. Along with several other motivated students (that they refer to as the Spread Smiles A-Team), they have launched a full website and social media channels in hopes to reach a larger audience with their message and their cause.

Nadell & team hope to keep the movement going once they enter college, and we are looking forward to seeing their continued growth!



Visit their website to purchase their items, make donations, and learn more about their cause!