Spooky fun for thrill-chasers and scaredy-cats at Eastern State Penitentiary

Think you’re familiar with Eastern State Penitentiary’s Halloween attractions? Think again! This year for their 30th Anniversary, they’ve completely revamped Terror Behind the Walls and transformed it into Halloween Nights.

Halloween Nights isn’t all about scares. It features 15 attractions for everyone – some are educational, entertaining, and yes, many of them are still very, VERY scary. But don’t worry…they’re clearly marked.

What inspired the revamp? When Eastern State had to close down in 2020 due to COVID-19, the team started brainstorming ways to make Eastern State safer and to open up more outdoor spaces. Their new attractions use all 10 acres of the penitentiary – including many areas which have never been open to the public before.

They’ve also filled the penitentiary with fair-chance vendors, meaning vendors that work to employ communities that usually have a difficult time finding work (such as the formerly incarcerated and formerly homeless). These vendors can be found all over – in the VIP cocktail bars, fair chance beer garden, and more.

Another big perk of the new attractions is that much of the educational programming that is usually only available during the day has extended its hours. With the same admission as the rest of the attractions, you can also visit educational sections like Prisons Today, an award-winning exhibit that talks about prisons in the age of mass incarceration.

This year (2021), Halloween Nights is open select nights through November 13th. Learn more or get tickets here.

