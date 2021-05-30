Specialty short haircuts with Brigandi’s Barbering Company

Brigandi’s Barbering Company in Audubon, NJ specializes in short haircuts for all genders.

Brigandi’s is owned by Ariel Brigandi. She has been cutting hair for 10 years, but found that her previous job wasn’t conducive to her growth so she opened up a shop of her own! She strives to make Brigandi’s a place where her awesome staff can feel comfortable and willing to grow.

