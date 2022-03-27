“I forgot how good it felt to be in a queer space”, exhaled a customer as soon as they crossed the threshold into South Street Art Mart. Owners Nicole and Nicole (or Nicole² as they sign their emails) don’t know how they identified their store as a queer space, but tell us that that customer is now an artist in the store.

They didn’t set out to make their store specifically a queer space when they opened their doors in 2019 after a largely successful holiday pop-up, but Nicole says that “it inherently is, because we are”. The Nicoles have created a space where there is something for everyone, and where everyone will feel that they belong.

They ideally wanted to create a space that they would’ve wanted to see on South Street when they were teenagers.

When you walk into South Street Art Mart, you’ll find a huge variety of art from over 100 artists. They’ve got earrings, prints, enamel pins, stickers, apparel, jewelry, zines (LOTS of zines), and so much more. Check them out on Facebook and on Instagram, and be sure to visit them in person the next time you’re around South Street!