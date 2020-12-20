The South Jersey Holiday Light Show is a brand new drive-though experience that premiered just this year at Bridgeport Speedway! Over a mile of beautiful, handmade holiday light displays await you, all dancing in-sync with the holiday music on the radio!

Crazy enough, Bold Media and the minds behind the South Jersey Light Show started planning this drive-through experience back in January – before drive-through events became ideal as a result of COVID-19. They intend to keep this tradition going for years to come!

To snag some tickets for you and your family, visit their website!