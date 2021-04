Pineapple on Main is an adorable boutique gift shop that you may remember from Season 3! They recently opened up a new, larger location at The Square PA that is a must-see!

Pineapple on Main has three main gift sections: POM Home, POM Gift, and POM Baby. Her products are beautiful, unique, and all make fantastic and thoughtful gifts! One of the main benefits of moving to her larger location - besides joining an amazing group of small businesses and the revitalization project of Dublin, PA - was the opportunity to expand the help that she can to provide to the causes she supports. Many of the products that Kathy sells serve a greater purpose - like supporting safer working conditions, providing meals to kids through Feeding America, and helping other small business owners through Kiva.