“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson.

Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.

With a pop up boardwalk style stage, and a faux beach set up for the audience, Soul Joel’s gives an Atlantic City beach style performance, with the feeling of “almost tailgating” the show.

Soul Joel’s has provided shows with comics ranging from New York to Los Angeles, with shows returning this summer at the Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pa in mid-July.

For more information on how you can support and visit Soul Joel’s Comedy, check out their website at SoulJoels.com.