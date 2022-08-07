Soul Joel’s Productions reflects on their last comedy show before Hurricane Ida flooded most of the surrounding area. Their last show starred Gilbert Gottfried who delivered a stellar and energized performance, despite his mobility being partially impaired due to his illness.

What Soul Joel’s didn’t know is that this would also be Gottfried’s last show with them before his unfortunate passing in April 2022. Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson reflects that throughout Gilbert’s performance, there was not a drop of rain but, as the show concluded, the rain began to pour. He sees this as a sign that it was Gilbert Gottfried’s last goodbye, and that it would be the dome’s final show for the time being.