Smithville, NJ is a quaint village with lots to see and do. Filled with shops, restaurants, events, paddle boarding, etc. you are sure to be exhausted by the end of the day. Good news! The Colonial Inn is the perfect place to get some rest, and it is conveniently located within the village. The Inn features many different room styles to accommodate girls trips, romantic getaways, family stays, and more. Visit TheColonialInnSmithville.com to learn more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction