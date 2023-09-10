If you’re looking for a mystical space rich with culture, and surrounded by beautiful botanicals Shofuso Japanese House and Garden should be at the top of your list.

A 17th century style Japanese house sits in the Parkside neighborhood of West Philadelphia. The house was built in 1953 by mid-century modernist architect Junzo Yoshimura in Nagoya, Japan. Shofuso was then shipped to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to be featured in the “The House in the Museum Garden” series in 1954. It wasn’t until 1958, that this magnificent structure was brought to Philadelphia.

Today, the house and garden are open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 AM to 5 PM. The space features a serene garden and a coy pond which many visitors use as a backdrop for reading, sketching, etc. Additionally, the house is used for many festivals and Japanese cultural classes/ workshops throughout the year. To learn more please visit JapanPhilly.com.