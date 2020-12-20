Shamong Holiday Light Tour

We met Pic-A-Lilli Inn back in Season 2, and now Bonnie from the Pic-A-Lilli is taking us all around Shamong, New Jersey for their town-wide Holiday Light Tour!

This is the fourth year of the celebration, and the town of Shamong decided to make it more fun this year with a scavenger hunt! Participants are asked to find Santa, snowmen, and other items while they drive through all of the town’s magical holiday displays.

The winner of this year’s holiday light contest in Shamong was The McFetridges! Keep your eyes out for them in the segment and let us know what you think about their dazzling lights.

For more information on the tour, visit their Facebook page!