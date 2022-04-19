Stephanie Denise Riley Garnett is a student at Settlement Music School at the Kardon Center for Arts Therapy. Born with Rubella Syndrome, Stephanie is hard of hearing and blind, but she certainly does not let her disabilities detract from her sunny disposition.

“I’ve learned to accept my disabilities and I thank God for the gift that I have” Garnett tell us.

Stephanie plays the organ and the piano, and she prefers to play by ear as opposed to braille music. She began her music career at The Overbrook School for the Blind at just 17 years old. Today, Stephanie practices at Settlement Music School on Friday mornings and plays the organ at Unity Baptist Church in South Philadelphia.

Stephanie has dubbed herself “the jewel of the school” at Settlement Music School and she brightens up each room she enters with her charisma and undeniably talent.