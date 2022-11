Former U.S. Marine Shane Camardo, had a hard time finding a job after he returned from his deployment as many Veterans do. He decided to began his own security company as a way to help fellow Veterans get back on their feet. Today, Semper Secure prioritizes hiring Veterans, retired military, retired police officer, retired corrections officers to work as security for schools, events, and executive protection.

To learn more about Semper Secure please visit their website.