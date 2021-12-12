Grands Stepping Up is a Nonprofit organization primarily serving grandparents raising their grandchildren in the Delaware County community.

This holiday season, GSU is hosting their 2nd Annual Season of Giving program. The program begins with a Thanksgiving meal distribution complete with a turkey and all of the necessary trimmings. This year, (2021) GSU provided a Thanksgiving dinner to over 200 families in Delaware County.

After Thanksgiving, GSU begins collecting donations for the ‘adopt a family’ portion of the Season of Giving program. Grands Stepping Up works diligently to match donors with families in need to provide a joyful Christmas experience.

For more information about this organization visit GrandsSteppingUpInfo.com.