For 42 years, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus has trailblazed stages around the country. But did you know they also have a dance ensemble?

The PGMC started out as a “stand-and-sing” group. “A lot of the LGBT, especially gay men’s, chorus’ have a lot of dancers in the group just to get a little more spirited. A little more Broadway-esque,” explains PGMC’s Artistic Director and Conductor Joseph J. Buches.

Thus, the dance ensemble was born! Throughout musical numbers, you can catch dancers strutting their stuff in vibrant costumes alongside the chorus. Sometimes, the chorus even moves in-sync with the dance ensemble. “It just brings a nice element to the production,” Joseph says, smiling.

For more information on the dance ensemble, visit the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus website.