The Police Athletic League’s Wynnefield Center received an amazing donation from Ron Jaworski and his charity organization, Jaws Youth Playbook, on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. This donation will cover the costs of a floor renovation for the basketball court at the Wynnefield PAL Center.

“Today we are going to start to rip up this basketball court and there will be a brand new basketball court here. So when these kids come in this building, they’ll have a great facility to play at,” Ron Jaworski explained, “The kids are the future and we must commit to them.”

April Thomas-Jones, the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, expressed excitement about the new floor. “Just to have the opportunity for our kids to be able to walk into not only a safe space, but a beautiful inviting space…. we cannot thank Ron Jaworski and JYP enough for providing this,” expressed April.