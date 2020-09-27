RockLife Church’s Grace Girls Closet Charity Event

Every year, RockLife Church hosts a charity event called Grace Girls Closet! The event is a free women’s boutique with new and gently-used clothes and accessories.

A key part of this event is the presentation. Several volunteers ensure that the space is arranged just like your local boutique and that the items are displayed beautifully.

RockLife Church starts seeking donations for the next year’s event all the way in December. They request gently-used items, but many women donate items that they bought but never wore. Sometimes, donors even purchase items specifically so they can donate them to the closet!

For information on other events from RockLife Church, or to get involved with them, check out their website!