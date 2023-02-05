Revolution House is known for their beautiful roof deck over looking Market street in Old City. While it is a fabulous spot to check out in the warmer weather, the roof deck is completely closed in and heated during the winter months which allows for a beautiful dining experience in a colder climate.

The menu at Revolution House is extremely diverse “everybody can get a little bit of what they want” executive chef Evan Barghout tells us. “From tacos to burgers to pizza, [we offer] people something that they can enjoy and [that] they can relate to”. The restaurant is also home to a wood burning pizza oven that cooks a full pie in less than 3 minutes.

“Our pizza oven is very unique in the way it cooks a pizza” owner John Poulos tells us “it keeps the heat in so well that it takes only a couple minutes to cook a pizza. Its an all wood burning pizza oven, no gas at all”.

Revolution House is home to a variety of specialty cocktails as well, one of the most popular being the peppermint mocha latte martini. In addition, they have a rotating draft list of 8 beers at all times, including a nitro line.

Previously the Snow White Diner, Revolution House hosts private events of up to 100 people on their second floor. “We host parties such as birthdays, rehearsal dinner, corporate events. Any party, we host it” events coordinator Gabby Piancentini tells us.

