ReUp Fashion reimagines clothing from thrift, making shopping sustainably easy.

For those interested in leaving fast fashion behind, ReUp Fashion in Westmont, NJ makes it easy to make sure that your clothing choices are sustainable.

Tara Martinak has gone thrifting for years, but her time in college really opened up her eyes to the true impact that fast fashion has on the environment. Through this realization, ReUp Fashion was born. Tara thrifts year-round and turns her finds into completely reimagined masterpieces.

The clothing you find at ReUp Fashion is unlike anything you’ll find at a normal thrift store or mall. Each piece is uniquely crafted, and filling your wardrobe from ReUp can revamp your style in an eco-friendly way.

