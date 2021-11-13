Husband and Wife team open health market in Fishtown

REAP Mini-Mart is your one-stop shop for plant-based food! They’ve got everything from full meals to condiments, aperitifs, and even a full smoothie bar!

And the best part? Everything in the store is plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. But surprisingly, most of their customers aren’t vegan! Their goal is to meet people where they are in their health journey and to encourage them to incorporate more plant-based food in their diet.

REAP was founded by Adjua Fisher and her husband Zach. Adjua formerly worked as a health and fitness editor at PhillyMag and, while she wrote about health and wellness every day, she wasn’t feeling well herself. She began to focus on her diet to increase her personal wellness with the help of Zach, a professional chef. Once Adjua got her health coaching certification, the duo joined forces and the rest is history!

Adjua and Zach launched REAP Wellness two years ago as a delivery meal service and, while the meal service is still an option, REAP Mini-Mart is an evolution of it. It makes their awesome food more accessible to people who may not need a full week’s worth of plant-based meals. There is something for everyone at REAP, so be sure to stop in the next time you’re in Fishtown!

Want to learn more? Check out their Instagram!

