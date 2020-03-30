GLASSBORO, NJ — The RCA Heritage Program Museum at Rowan University takes visitors on a journey through the evolution of technology over time. It reminds us that the technology we use today is based on cutting-edge technologies from the past. We’ve taken lessons from history as the engineers that make modern devices stand on the shoulders of those who came before them. Listen to an old Victrola record player from 100 years ago that has been restored and still works today!

Find out more information at rcaheritagemuseum.com

**The RCA Heritage Program Museum and Rowan University are closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.