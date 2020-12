With everything from cheese boards to custom tables, Precipice Wood Products is the perfect place to get a gift for those on your list who LOVE custom crafts! You won’t believe some of this awesome woodwork!

We talked to Cliff Harvey, the owner and artist behind this company. He takes us through the process of creating his masterpieces, as well as giving us some history about his love for woodwork.

To check out some of Cliff’s creations, check out his website and Facebook page!