Walt Reeder Jr. is the booking agent for Platinum Productions which is the leader in urban entertainment in the tristate area. Platinum Productions is known for their high energy concerts in venues such as the Liacouras center, The Dell Music Center, and more.

This May (2022) Platinum Productions is hosting their 14th Annual Mother’s Day Music Festival, a two night event jam packed with talented performers. The festival beings on Saturday May 7th at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey with Keith Sweat, Tamia, After 7, Brownstone, and Tank.

The festival continues on May 8th (Mother’s Day) at Caesar’s Circus Maximus Theater with classic old school performers including The Intruders, Russel Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Blue Notes, and more.

To learn more about this music festival and to purchase tickets visit here.