Pixar Putt has made it to Philadelphia’s Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing! This 18 hole interactive golf course features holes inspired by Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Up, Ratatouille and many more! Each hole being more brilliantly designed than the next.

“The designers of Pixar Putt tried really hard to bring you into the most iconic moments of the films,” Pixar Putt producer Chad Larabee tells us.

Pixar Putt also offers an adults only After Dark experience Thursday thru Saturday. Please visit PixarPutt.com to book your tee time!