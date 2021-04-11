Pineapple on Main in Dublin, PA

Pineapple on Main is an adorable boutique gift shop that you may remember from Season 3! They recently opened up a new, larger location at The Square PA that is a must-see!

Pineapple on Main has three main gift sections: POM Home, POM Gift, and POM Baby. Her products are beautiful, unique, and all make fantastic and thoughtful gifts! One of the main benefits of moving to her larger location – besides joining an amazing group of small businesses and the revitalization project of Dublin, PA – was the opportunity to expand the help that she can to provide to the causes she supports. Many of the products that Kathy sells serve a greater purpose – like supporting safer working conditions, providing meals to kids through Feeding America, and helping other small business owners through Kiva.

You can shop Kathy’s products in person, but if you’re not a Buck’s County native you can also shop online! She is also super social, so be sure to follow her on Facebook and Instagram for updates on what new products are available at her store.