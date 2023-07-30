In beautiful Hightstown, New Jersey, Chelsea Frost is making her dreams come true one pie at a time. Her pie practice began as a girl in her mother’s kitchen, making pies to give away to family on Thanksgiving. For the last eight years, Chelsea has been known as the Piegirl, a title that’s become her brand and the name of her new shop. Before she opened her storefront, Chelsea was selling her baked goods off her social media account @piegirlnj — often selling out her daily menus she would post in advance. As of June 4th, 2023, customers are lining up around the block every Saturday to have an in-person taste of her sensational pies.

What makes Piegirl’s pies so good? One of Chelsea’s secrets is her commitment to shopping local. The ingredients she brings in come from her partnerships with farmers in the area. “We live in the Garden State,” she says, “why shouldn’t we be able to do that all the time? And it’s available to everyone, it’s not just available to me because I own a bakery.” This philosophy also extends to her community collaborations, as her pies often pop-up in partnership with other bakeries and restaurants in the area.

Whatever she’s doing, she’s doing it right. “This is the best pie I’ve ever had,” and “this tastes just like my grandma’s” is a common thing for Chelsea to hear. Right now, Piegirl is open to the public only on Saturday, but in the future, she’d like to have hours from Thursday to Saturday, catering to the community she loves. Owning her own business allows her to have freedom in designing custom creations every week, experimenting with all the delicious and beautiful forms pie can take. See what’s going on with Piegirl at PieGirlNJ.shop and stop by her storefront on Saturday starting at 10 am. But don’t wait too long— Piegirl sells out quick!