Each and every year our good friends at Peddler’s Village put on a top notch Gingerbread Competition and display. The norm is about 130 houses and there are eight categories with prizes in each. The exhibit runs from November through January in New Hope, PA. The Gingerbread categories include; Traditional Holiday, Authentic Reproduction Around the World, Unusual 3D, Reproduction of a TV a Movie Set, Santa’s Wonderland, Holiday on Wheels, Student and Kids.

Rules are posted yearly, but generally each structure must stand on its own with no visible structure holders, be 60% gingerbread (sorry fondant) and the entire display, minus the display board, must be edible. Topics ranged from The Grinch, Elf, Santa to David Bowie and Downton Abbey and everything in between.

Enjoy the photos below. We’ve included tons of close ups because the attention to detail was truly amazing. We’ve worked with Peddler’s Village on many Weekend Philler segments over the years but this is truly one of my favorites!