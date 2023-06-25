V Marks the Shop is Philadelphia’s all vegan convenience store located in South Philadelphia. The store has been around since 2018, but when co-owner Carmella Lanni suffered from health issues in 2021, the business suffered as well.

Carmella was out of work for 9 months in 2022, leaving co-owner, Carlo Giardina, to run the the store solo. While V Marks the Shop is now (2023) in the process of rebuilding and becoming the best version of the store they can be, they are struggling to get back on their feet They rolled out a GoFundMe and have been extremely grateful for all of the support they have received thus far.

Some of the goals Carmella and Carlo have for the future include designing a vegan cheese shop, as well as a new “grab a go” line of vegan snacks.

If you’d like to learn more about V Marks The Shop please visit their website.