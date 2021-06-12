Philly’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce fights for inclusion and economic equality

The Independence Business Alliance – or Philly IBA – is Greater Philadelphia’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce. It was created with the intent to focus specifically on the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community in this area. They provide resources to LGBTQIA+-owned businesses in the area, as well as LGBTQIA+ employees and visible allies.

Philly IBA is important to this community because it gives businesses in the area the opportunity to be as inclusive as possible. It is also a great way for LGBTQIA+ individuals to network in a space where they can be 100% themselves.

In addition to networking events, the IBA provides educational programming year-round for businesses. These programs give businesses all of the necessary knowledge to be inclusive of this community in the workplace.

You need not be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to be a part of Philly IBA’s community. You can connect with them on Facebook, on Instagram, and on their website.

