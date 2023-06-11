V Marks The Shop is an all vegan convenience store located in South Philadelphia. The black/queer owned store prides themselves on being a “vegan store for all”, prioritizing community, compassion, and convenience above all else.

“I’d say more than half of our customers are not vegan,” co-owner, Carlo Giardina tells us. He is happy to take the time to speak to any customers who may have questions about the vegan lifestyle, and show them around the store.

“Once you explain it to people they’re more willing to try. We have a lot of stuff here that is very accessible, like burgers or pizza – things that are familiar to people,” Giardina continues.

V Marks the Shop carries vegan items from all over the world, and each product is hand selected by co-owners Carlo Giardina and Carmella Lanni.

“We’re very proud of the brands we bring in. We try to get stuff from everywhere, all different walks of life,” Giardina says.

V Marks The Shop has an extensive vegan cheese collection, various vegan meats, and newer to the shop – vegan seafood! The shop carries vegan shrimp, lobster, snow crab, sushi, sashimi, and more!

“Veganism, especially for me, is rooted in compassion,” co-owner Carmella Lanni says. “If you’re having a bad day and you just wanna talk, we have people that do that,” she continues.

The back room of V Marks The Shop also doubles as a community space open to anyone that would like to use it so long as they keep it vegan.

To learn more about V Marks the Shop visit their website.