PHILADELPHIA, PA — Deborah Hirsch started Philly Dance Fitness as a way to bring people together for a common purpose… dancing. Since Philly Dance Fitness got its start, it has grown into a community of dancers with more classes available for just about any type of dance you can think of; you could learn pop, hip-hop, ballet and even belly dancing! If you are interested in learning to dance, there is no experience required. They have classes for varying skill levels, including those who are just starting out. Weekend Philler joined in on the fun for this edition of Fitness & Health. This segment will have you ready to get on your feet and move.

For more information visit: phillydancefitness.com