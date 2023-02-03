The highlight of the Philadelphia Auto Show for me in 2023 was the interactive elements. Jason Friedman, Chairman of the 2023 Show, was kind enough to highlight three of the experiences at the show this year. First, Camp Jeep is a rugged look at the capabilities of the models Jeep available. Ram Truck Territory is just as rugged and adds the real life elements of dirt and forest trail for a truly interactive experience that mimics that outdoors. And finally, the e-Track is filled with 9 cars from 5 manufacturers that look at all the capabilities of electric cars, with experts on hand to answer all your questions. What’s great is all three allow you to get in the car and experience the ride first hand.

I also couldn’t help but enjoy “Hollywood Rides” each and every year, they bring some replica and screen used favorites from TV and movies. We ran this quiz on Weekend Philler… See how you do.

The Philly Auto Show is a great way to start each and every year, use this link for more info…