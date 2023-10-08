The Philly Bike Ride is back for it’s 2nd year! Join the thousands registered in a 20 mile car-free bike ride around our beautiful city of Philadelphia. The ride is set to begin October 14th at 7:30am by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Some of the iconic landmarks along the route include The Reading Terminal Market, Love Park, Boathouse Row, and more.

Once you are registered, there will be a ‘packet pickup party’ at Eakins Oval on October 13th from 11am – 8pm. This packet will have everything you need for your ride including a water bottle and your bib number. The ride will conclude at the ‘Rocky steps” followed by a Finish Festival to celebrate with live entertainment, activities, and food trucks.

To register visit PhillyBikeRide.com – part of the registration fee is donated to Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP) and the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling program to promote bicycling as an environmentally-friendly, cost effective mode of transportation, and a healthy form of exercise.