The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus started in 1981 when a group of men went Christmas caroling around bars in Philadelphia. “The following April, we had our first concert with around 20-some singers, and now we’re up to over 160 singers,” shares PGMC Artistic Director and Conductor Joseph J. Buches.

The chorus takes pride in being diverse and inclusive. The best part is, you don’t have to be gay or male to join. According to the PGMC website, anyone that can sing Tenor I, Tenor II, Baritone, or Bass is welcome to audition.

Through the chorus’ mission, “entertaining audiences, supporting communities, and fosters acceptance through exceptional musical performance,” PGMC has been able to leave a bright spot in the Philadelphia area.

Not only does the chorus have an impeccable rap sheet, such as performing alongside Broadway veteran Patti LuPone and singing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus makes a point to give back to the community.

Through their Youth Engagement program, the PGMC performs at different Philadelphia area schools monthly. “We have a curriculum that we’re putting together that we take to the schools,” Joseph explains, “I go out and work with the student choirs.” Through this program, the chorus is able to reach and relate to students through music and dialogue.

“We have chorus members actually share their story,” expresses PGMC Executive Director Mandie Curtis Banks, “And I feel like it’s just so incredibly powerful and it really helps make those connections with other kids who might really need to hear those stories.”

Although the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus is often well received, the group still deals with some prejudice. A few months ago, a local high school cancelled their performance.

This roadblock did not dim the chorus’ light. “We need to keep singing and keep spreading the message of hope and acceptance, and do what we can to make sure that message keeps getting out there,” affirms Joseph.

Interested in learning more about the chorus? Visit their website!