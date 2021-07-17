Philadelphia father and daughter duo team up to create “Dictionary Daddy” board game

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch more segments from Weekend Philler Episode 521 here.

Check out more segments created by Weekend Philler host/producer Tony Romeo here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter