In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Philadelphia Eagles an two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd reamed up to unpack and sticker nearly 6,000 sports bras for “Leveling the Playing Field”.

LPF is a local nonprofit that works to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities.

Nearly 6,000 sports bras will be donated to LPF and will be enough to outfit every female athlete that needs one in the School District of Philadelphia. The Eagles are the first NFL team to support female youth athletes from their community in this capacity.