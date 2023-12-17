I’ve known Hank Mazzola since I was a kid at Eastern High School in NJ. He came from one of the kindest families, every body liked Hank as he always had smile on his face. He still does.

Sometime this summer I started seeing unbelievable images of food on his social media, not the least of which was pizza with pepperoni and sausage that was sliced so that it makes those little cups. That’s my absolute favorite way to pizza topping! I thought to myself damn… my dude Hank is on quite a lunch tear lately?!

Eventually I put it together that Hank opened a pizzeria in Marlton, NJ called Peppino’s. So this month I had to check it out for Weekend Philler. To start, the pizza did not disappoint and was exactly what I wanted after seeing photos on social. In fact as it pertains to their social, what you see is what you get, it’s just as good in person as on the social. Their specialty pizza however is one that uses a vodka sauce as opposed to marinara called the Bella Rosa that was also great. Regardless of the pizza you get, what’s common across all pies is a light crispy crust that makes them all outstanding. Hank recommends well done and I do to.

I really went to Peppino’s for the steaks though. The cheesesteak and chicken cheesesteak are the best I have had in my part of NJ in a real long time! Both have ridiculous amounts of fresh, never frozen, chicken or steak on a seeded roll and cooper sharp cheese. It was a work of art that was almost a shame to eat. But eat it I did! haha

Next trip I’ll try the wings as they also looked outstanding and come highly recommended. They are also known for dessert pizzas that come in all kinds of flavors, not the least of which is cannoli as they take their dessert seriously at Peppino’s.

Hank and Gia were kind enough to share some behind the scenes prep in Peppino’s kitchen, which by the way is the cleanest kitchen I ever saw as well.

Check out my friends in Marlton, NJ if you get a chance, tell ’em the Weekend Philler sent ya!