Peppinos in Marlton, NJ is a Neighborhood staple, and Weekend Philler stopped by to show you why it’s worth the trip to check out.

They invited us into their kitchen to show us how they make some of the customer favorites. Starting off strong, the Bella Rosa pizza. This pizza has mozzarella cheese and is topped with vodka sauce and fresh basil. Next up, the chicken cheesesteak – loaded with extra cooper sharp, (fun fact: all Peppino’s steak sandwiches come with extra cheese) and placed in a fresh baked Italian roll, this sandwich will have you coming back for more. Finishing strong, Peppinos showed us how they make their S’mores pizza. A 12″ pizza crust with Nutella, marshmallows, gram crackers, and powdered sugar this is the ultimate dessert.

Be sure to check out Peppinos Pizza located at 21 N. Maple Avenue

Marlton, NJ.