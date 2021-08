New Liberty Distillery is located in North Philadelphia. They’re Pennsylvania’s first craft distillery, and one of the first 40 craft distilleries in the nation!

Robert Cassell, president of New Liberty Distillery, talks us through their rich history taking over the legacy of Kinsey Distillery. He also walks us through their products and their tasting process.

