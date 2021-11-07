Penn students give local veterans a platform to tell their stories to the public

Veterans’ Life Stories is a club at The University of Pennsylvania dedicated to giving local veterans a voice. Student members of this club conducted one on one interviews with over 20 veterans as they recounted their experiences from serving in the American armed forces. These first hand accounts have since been published in a magazine titled Veterans’ Life Stories.

We were able to speak with one veteran whose story can be found in this publication, Jesse Hamilton. Sargent Hamilton spent 9 years in the United States military having enlisted at the age of 18. He tells us that it is important to him to share his story in hopes of creating a greater understanding of what it is actually like to serve in the US military.

Sargent Hamilton urges others to ask a veteran to share their story in addition to thanking them for their service this Veteran’s Day.

To learn more about this club and to read all of the published stories visit their website.

Watch more episodes from Weekend Philler Episode 604 – Saluting Veterans here!