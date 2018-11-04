For decades, families have flocked to New Hope, PA to vote for their favorite scarecrows at the Peddler’s Village Scarecrow Festival. With over 200 scarecrows in 6 different categories, the display is a perfect accompaniment to a day trip to Peddler’s Village.

Scarecrows range from Alice in Wonderland to Santa Claus, and each of the over 50 shops in the village have their own personalized entires. Kids can prepare their scarecrows at Peddler’s scarecrow workshop early in September.

To enter a scarecrow of your own, visit the Peddler’s Village website.