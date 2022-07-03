Jamie Colleen is a professional MMA fighter out of Daniel Gracie’s Philadelphia gym. When she was 19 years old, a kickboxing class sparked her passion for martial arts and she has dedicated her life to the sport ever since.

“It didn’t take long for Daniel to notice something in me; I came to his gym with the intention of training and getting better” Jamie tells us. Gracie encouraged Jamie to commit herself to the sport and peruse a career in MMA. As a woman in combat sports she struggled landing fights, until she get a call to fight a contender series which unfortunately resulted in an injury to her knee in the first round.

Jamie is an advocate for domestic abuse survivors, as she is a survivor herself. Currently, she serves on the board for Woman Against Abuse and has founded a self defense program for woman in the organization.