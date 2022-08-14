There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!

“It’s like your favorite local Irish pub added all the fun and excitement of a casino” Regional VP of Marketing for Caesars Entertainment, Jennifer Galle tells us.

O’Sheas specializes in fun cocktails including their Truly hard seltzers that are crafted in house, and the original signature drink – a frozen Baileys cocktail which resembles a mudslide and it’s delicious!

Delco’s newest party pub keeps a jam packed schedule with events like live music Saturdays, karaoke nights, dart tournaments, and more. Be sure to check out everything happening O’Sheas here.

Visit O’Sheas at Harrah’s Philadelphia and earn your Ceasars rewards points close to home. You can redeem your rewards at any Ceasars location including Atlantic City, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and more!