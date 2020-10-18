It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!!! We talk to Hotdoggers Cold Cuts Chloe and Chili Dog CJ about this iconic vehicle and its journey through the country’s hotdog highways in our punniest segment yet!

Fully equipped with a ketchup and mustard floor, blue skies on the ceiling, meatbelts, and even a bun roof, the Wienermobile has been upgraded since its creation back in 1936. Oscar Mayer’s nephew Karl created the Wienermobile in the height of The Great Depression as a way to bring smiles to people during a difficult time.

The Wienermobile travels around 500 miles per week and delivers thousands of Wiener Whistles to fans. The only way to get a whistle is to see the Wienermobile, so it is a highly sought after souvenir.

To find where the Wienermobile is stopping next, click here!