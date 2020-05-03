Old City Jewish Arts Center Virtual Gallery

Live Now
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Weekend Philler first met Rabbi Zash about two years ago at the Old City Jewish Arts Center, and we learned how involved the gallery is with the community. The gallery is best known for their inclusive Shabbat dinner every First Friday in Old City. Now, we have decided to check in to see how people can still engage with the gallery from afar during quarantine. In this segment, we are also introduced to Chris Lyter, a local abstract artist.

To visit the virtual gallery click here.

For more information about Chris Lyter visit chrislyterart.com

For more information about Old City Jewish Arts Center visit OCJAC.com

