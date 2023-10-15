One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Reading Terminal Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market! Use this link to see more Weekend Philler segments from The Reading Terminal Market.

This week we met Sam and Mercy Kimani, owners of OK Produce. The pair pride themselves on selling fresh and affordable produce, and strive to avoid any wastage. One way the Kimani’s avoiding wasting fruits and veggies is by assembling what they call “Too Good To Go Bags”. These goodie bags are filled to the brim with produce worth between $19 and $35 for only $5.99. Be sure to stop by OK Produce next time you’re at the Reading Terminal Market and stock up on all the fresh and affordable food they have to offer!