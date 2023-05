North to Shore is New Jersey’s first-ever statewide arts festival. The festival will take place in Atlantic City from June 4th-11th, Asbury Park from June 14th-18th, and Newark from June 21st-25th.

Headliners include comedians Bill Burr and Stephen Colbert, and musical artists like Alanis Morrissette, Santana, and much more! Aside from musical and comical entertainment, there will amazing food, art, and dancing.

If you’re looking to buy tickets or want more information, visit NorthtoShore.com.