Noise Pollution Records pays tribute to late owner at 30th Anniversary Celebration

For those that grew up going to South Philadelphia and the South Street area in the 90s, Noise Pollution Records needs no introduction. For frequent flyers, neither does Jack Fritz. Jack opened the store in 1991 and was a vibrant, jovial, beloved part of that community for three decades. Jack passed, way too soon, earlier this summer, so his family and the community got together a few months later to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Noise Pollution and Jack’s life.

The Fritz family obviously loves music, but the Beatles have a special place in their family memories. Especially for Jake Fritz, Jack’s nephew. As part of the day, Jake, a very talented musician, gathered three of his very talented friends (Caleb Schneider, Nick Vitale, Bobby Weil) and they played his Uncle Jack’s favorite Beatles songs outside the store. It was a really touching mix of emotional, nostalgic, but still uplifting. I didn’t know Jack, but going through the photos the family gave me for this segment, I feel like I did. I feel like this is exactly what he would have wanted for this anniversary and I know he would have been so proud of his nephew Jake.

Watch more from Weekend Philler Episode 524 here.